Mourinho must apologize to Eva Carneiro before Man Utd will improve - Kwaku Bonsam

Jose Mourinho must apologise to Eva Carneiro once more if he wants Manchester United's results to pick up, according to popular fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

The pair had a public bust-up during their time together at Chelsea.

In the opening game against Swansea last season, Mourinho slammed Carneiro for rushing onto the pitch to treat Eden Hazard.

Carneiro subsequently claimed constructive dismissal against the Blues and also reached a discrimination settlement against Mourinho following the incident.

But Bonsam reckons the Portuguese must say sorry to Carneiro again.

"Mourinho has to apologise again to Eva and show remorse since he didn’t show repentance in his earlier apologies to Eva Carneiro," he told Kasapa FM.

"Eva Carneiro possesses a higher spirit which is causing the entire calamities in Jose’s career and has been a curse.

"Therefore, if he Mourinho doesn’t take a second look at this it may get to a time he will get fed up and end his career abruptly."

It will be recalled that Bonsam, in 2014, claimed he was responsible for the knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation at the World Cup in Brazil.

United slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat against Watford on Sunday.

The Red Devils will look to get back to winning ways in EFL Cup on Wednesday night when Mourinho's men face League One outfit Northampton at Sixfields Stadium.

