Ghana Premier League: FIFA congratulates Wa All Stars on winning GPL

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has commended Wa All Stars on winning the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League.

The Wa lads beat of keen competition from Aduana Stars by defeating the Dormaa outfit in the league decider in the penultimate fixture of the to emerge champions.

They made history by becoming the first club from the three northern regions (Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions) to win the Ghana League since its inception in the 1956-57season.

FIFA in a letter signed by its president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Wa All Stars on such a remarkable feat.

