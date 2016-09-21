Leicester vs Chelsea: Schlupp and Amartey dumped out of League Cup

Ghanaian defenders Jeffrey Schlupp and Daniel Amartey has been dumped out of the English League Cup following Leicester City's 4-2 defeat at home to at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Schlupp played the entire game while Amartey came on in the second half in a match which travelled to extra time.

The tie headed for extra-time after the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes, but an extra-time double from Cesc Fabregas saw Chelsea complete a remarkable turnaround and book their spot in the fourth round.

Leicester made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Shinji Okazaki headed home from close range after the visitors that failed to deal with a cross from Musa, which caused all sorts of trouble inside the box.

Leicester were always a threat down the other end, however, and scored their second of the night in the 34th minute when King chipped a clever pass into Okazaki and the striker, courtesy of a bounce, found a route past Begovic for the second time.

Chelsea had a half-chance immediately from kickoff in the second period as Moses raced down the right before setting up Fabregas, but the Spaniard's curling effort was straight at Zieler in the Leicester net, before Schlupp had a low strike deflected just wide down the other end.

The visitors were level in the 49th minute, however, when Cesar Azpilicueta found the top corner with a stunning effort from outside the box to register his first goal since January.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men in the final minute of normal time when Wasilewski was handed his second yellow card for an elbow on Costa, but the home side managed to hold off some late Chelsea pressure to take the match into extra-time.

Chelsea scored a third just two minutes into extra-time, however, as Eden Hazard set up Fabregas and the Spaniard gave Zieler the eyes before placing his effort into the back of the net from inside the box.

Two minutes later, it was game, set and match as Fabregas smashed the ball home from close range and that proved the end of the scoring at the King Power Stadium as Conte's side returned to winning ways.

Leicester will attempt to bounce back from the defeat when they visit Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, while Chelsea will travel to Arsenal on the same day.

