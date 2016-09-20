Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
FIFA congratulates Ghana League champions Wa All Stars for winning first title

World Football governing body FIFA has congratulated Ghana League champions Wa All Stars for winning the title for the first time since joining the elite division.

In a letter signed by new president Gianni Infantino, the world governing body lauded Wa All Stars for their title win acknowledging their championship status.

Wa All Stars became the first side from the northern part of Ghana to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the history of the competition.

The Blues of the North displayed a stupendous performance in their build up to winning the title.

Despite losing 3-0 to relegated Sekondi Hasaacas, Wa All Stars clinched the title following their 2-1 win over Aduana Stars in Wa in the week 29 fixture of the GPL.

When God wants to humiliate you He harden your heart.
