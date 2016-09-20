Nyantakyi cleared to stand FIFA election

FIFA have cleared Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi to stand the governing body's top executive election this month.

Nyantakyi is seeking to get onto the FIFA council and he is among seven African football leaders contesting for two seats on 29 September in Cairo.

He underwent an integrity check which under the new FIFA reform laws, persons who hold or seek to hold an official FIFA position, must undergo an integrity check prior to their election or re-election.

And passed the integrity check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with Annexe 1 of the new FIFA Governance Regulations. Failure to pass could have automatically disqualified Nyantakyi from the contest.

“We kindly inform you that the Review Committee has come to the conclusion that, based on the information available, the Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi meets the eligibility requirements and can be admitted as a candidate,” Miguel Poiares Maduro, Chairman of the FIFA Review Committee, wrote in a letter to CAF.

This comes as a boost for Nyantakyi as several football leaders have recently failed the Integrity Check.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports