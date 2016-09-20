Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 21:36 CET

Nyantakyi cleared to stand FIFA election

By MyJoyOnline

FIFA have cleared Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi to stand the governing body's top executive election this month.

Nyantakyi is seeking to get onto the FIFA council and he is among seven African football leaders contesting for two seats on 29 September in Cairo.

He underwent an integrity check which under the new FIFA reform laws, persons who hold or seek to hold an official FIFA position, must undergo an integrity check prior to their election or re-election.

And passed the integrity check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with Annexe 1 of the new FIFA Governance Regulations. Failure to pass could have automatically disqualified Nyantakyi from the contest.

“We kindly inform you that the Review Committee has come to the conclusion that, based on the information available, the Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi meets the eligibility requirements and can be admitted as a candidate,” Miguel Poiares Maduro, Chairman of the FIFA Review Committee, wrote in a letter to CAF.

This comes as a boost for Nyantakyi as several football leaders have recently failed the Integrity Check.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

LET HIM WHO HAS FOUND THE WOLRD AND BECOME RICH DENY THE WORLD.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img