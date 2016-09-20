Liberty Professionals dissolves technical team

Liberty Professionals have parted company with the entire technical team headed by George Lamptey following their stuttering campaign in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Lamptey and his assistant Felix Afriyie have paid the fine for the Scientific soccer lads escaping relegation by the skin of their teeth.

They needed a final day hat-trick from prodigy striker Latif Blessing to thump Bechem United 3-1 to save their premiership status.

Liberty finished 13th with 38 points, only a point above the drop and the board of directors of the club have thought it wise to disband the entire technical team to make way for fresh heads.

"We have indeed dissolved the entire technical team of the club," a director of the club George Afriyie told footballghana.com

"We took the decision in the interest of the club and we will communicate further developments to the public later."

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports