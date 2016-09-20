Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 20:36 CET

Liberty Professionals dissolves technical team

By MyJoyOnline

Liberty Professionals have parted company with the entire technical team headed by George Lamptey following their stuttering campaign in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Lamptey and his assistant Felix Afriyie have paid the fine for the Scientific soccer lads escaping relegation by the skin of their teeth.

They needed a final day hat-trick from prodigy striker Latif Blessing to thump Bechem United 3-1 to save their premiership status.

Liberty finished 13th with 38 points, only a point above the drop and the board of directors of the club have thought it wise to disband the entire technical team to make way for fresh heads.

"We have indeed dissolved the entire technical team of the club," a director of the club George Afriyie told footballghana.com

"We took the decision in the interest of the club and we will communicate further developments to the public later."

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

"No one can ruin your day without your permission."
By: unknown
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img