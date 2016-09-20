Edwin Gyimah: Black Stars defender apologises to Orlando Pirates coach

Ghanaian international, Edwin Gyimah was involved with a bust-up with his head coach Mushin Ertugal at the airport, following a 2-1 win over Ajax Cape Town on September 13.

Edwin Gyimah was filmed by a looker at the Johannesburg International Airport, after Orlando Prates 2-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town. The tape went viral, and Gyimah was as a result charged for misconduct.

It is understood that the Ghanaian defender got furious during the said game for being substituted, and that influenced his decision to charge at his coach.

Edwin Gyimah has rendered an unqualified apology to Mushin Ertugal for his unacceptable behaviour.

'Even though the club has still to institute disciplinary action for bringing the name of the club into disrepute, both the player and the coach have smoked the peace pipe,' A club official stated.

'Gyimah came back to training and apologised to the coach in front of all the players. The coach accepted his apology. The club is fully concentrated in their next game against Cape Town City,

