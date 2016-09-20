Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 20:25 CET

Ex-Ghana defender Gabriel Issah claims local league is bereft of talent


Ex-Ghana defender Gabriel Issah claims the local league is bereft of talents.

The former Kotoko centre-back is unconvinced about the level of quality of players in the Ghanaian top-flight.

'I think there are no more talents in the local League, gone are the days where people and football fans troop to the stadium to watch certain players,' he told Atinka FM.

'But we don't see this again. During our time there were so many players that people go and watch at the various stadiums.'

The defender played for the Black Stars at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The good thing about life is that we dont have to remember to breathe when we sleep.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img