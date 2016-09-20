Ex-Ghana defender Gabriel Issah claims local league is bereft of talent



Ex-Ghana defender Gabriel Issah claims the local league is bereft of talents.

The former Kotoko centre-back is unconvinced about the level of quality of players in the Ghanaian top-flight.

'I think there are no more talents in the local League, gone are the days where people and football fans troop to the stadium to watch certain players,' he told Atinka FM.

'But we don't see this again. During our time there were so many players that people go and watch at the various stadiums.'

The defender played for the Black Stars at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

