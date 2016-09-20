Bechem United sign Okwawu United FA Cup final star Akoto Danso

Former Okwawu United winger Akoto Danso has joined FA Cup winners Bechem United.

Danso has been transferred by Konongo-based Division Two side Important FC after a successful two-year deal spell with the Mountaineers.

He scored in the FA Cup final against his new club as Okwawu United lost 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

"Akoto Danso has signed for Bechem United, there were interest also from Dreams FC and Wa All Stars," owner of Important FC Abdul Mumuni told footballmadeinghana.com

"Dreams FC will also have been a perfect place for him but their offer came just a day after we had concluded the deal with Bechem.

"We are hoping he will shine and prove his mettle with them both in the league and in Africa."

Danso was sought after by Dreams FC and Inter Allies.

