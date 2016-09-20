Hasaacas striker Eric Bekoe vows quick return to the Premier League after side suffered relegation



Hasaacas striker Eric Bekoe reckons his side must buckle up to return to the country's top-flight after they suffered relegation this season.

The Western show boys failed to show up after a disastrous campaign this term.

They finished 15th on the table and left their teeming supporters disappointed.

But striker Eric Bekoe is promising a quick return to the elite division.

It is sad we are going down but we have to work hard a make a quick comeback to the league,' he said. 'It won't be easy, but if we get everybody playing their role well, I am hopeful of our return to the league just after a season."

'This is a season to forget and that is what as players we are going to do.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com