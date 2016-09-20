Breaking News: FIFA gives Nyantakyi integrity clean status, approves him for election

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi received a massive global credibility boost on Tuesday as he passed the FIFA Integrity Check, clearing him to stand the governing body's top executive election this month.

The revelation is a huge boost for the integrity of the lawyer as the clearance from FIFA Review Committee establishes that he has a clean image with no corruption attached to his name.

This is the biggest evidence yet over the clean record of the affable leader of the GFA whose critics in the local media have tried desperately hard over the years to give him a bad image.

Nyantakyi is among seven African football leaders contesting for two seats on the FIFA Council later this month in Cairo.

Failure to pass the Integrity Check could have automatically disqualified Nyantakyi from the contest which takes place on 29 September.

"We kindly inform you that the Review Committee has come to the conclusion that, based on the information available, the Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi meets the eligibility requirements and can be admitted as a candidate," Miguel Poiares Maduro, Chairman of the FIFA Review Committee, wrote in a letter to CAF.

This information from FIFA comes as a boost for Nyantakyi as several football leaders have recently failed the Integrity Check.

Under the new FIFA reform laws, persons who hold or seek to hold an official FIFA position, must undergo an integrity check prior to their election or re-election.

The candidates are required to fulfill eligibility checks which hinge on the reputation and conduct of the individual concerned.

The candidate should not have had a sports governing body ever imposing any disciplinary or similar sanction or measure on him in the past for actions which amount to violations of the rules of conduct as set out by FIFA.

The potential FIFA Council member should also not have been previously convicted by a final decision of any intentional indictable offence or of any offence corresponding to a violation of the rules of conduct.

The checks were carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with Annexe 1 of the new FIFA Governance Regulations.

Nyantakyi has been subjected to several attacks from a section of the media over several unsubstantiated accusations of corruption.

His vocal critics used a half-baked investigation by the UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph over match fixing to accuse him even though he was cleared by FIFA and the Ethics Committee of the GFA.

The 2014 World Cup Commission also tried to pin down Nyantakyi but the GFA has rejected the claims is is fighting claims of any wrongdoing in the Court of Appeal.

He is currently in court with two local journalists he claims have traduced his name in their reportage.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com