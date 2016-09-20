Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 19:40 CET

Genoa's Isaac Cofie could play first league match of the season with Miguel Veloso suspended

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie is set to replace suspended Miguel Veloso in the Genoa set up against Napoli on Wednesday.

Cofie is yet to play his first league match this season on his return to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris after a season-long loan spell at relegated Carpi.

Genoa coach Ivan Juric is set to give the Ghana international some game time.

Genoa are seventh on the table with seven points from three matches while Napoli lead with ten points from four matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The future holds nice stuffs for us. But if we carry pests of the past into it, the nice stuffs are going to be devoured. Keep the hurts of the past in the past; you've got sweet life ahead."
By: Israelmore Ayivor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img