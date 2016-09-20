Genoa's Isaac Cofie could play first league match of the season with Miguel Veloso suspended

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie is set to replace suspended Miguel Veloso in the Genoa set up against Napoli on Wednesday.

Cofie is yet to play his first league match this season on his return to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris after a season-long loan spell at relegated Carpi.

Genoa coach Ivan Juric is set to give the Ghana international some game time.

Genoa are seventh on the table with seven points from three matches while Napoli lead with ten points from four matches.

