20 September 2016

Edwin Gyimah apologises to Orlando Pirates coach Mushin Ertugal


Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah has apologized to Orlando Pirates manager Mushin Ertugal following their hugely publicized altercation last week.

The pair were involved in a heated argument at Cape Town International Airport following Bucs' 2-1 win at Ajax Cape Town on September 13.

It is thought the confrontation may have stemmed from Ertugral hauling Gyimah off the field at half-time at Cape Town Stadium.

But the Ghana international is reported to have apologized to the trainer.

'Even though the club has still to institute disciplinary action for bringing the name of the club in to disrepute, both the player and the coach have smoked peace pipe,' A club official stated.

'Gyimah came back to training and apologised to the coach in front of all the players. The coach accepted his apology. The club is fully concentrated in their next game against Cape Town City,'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

The world can failed you, the people around you can failed you, your family can failed you but you are the last person to fail yourself.
By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
