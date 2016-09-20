Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 20 September 2016 19:40 CET

Veteran striker Eric Gawu was Dreams FC's most used player last season

Dreams FC's oldest player Eric Gawu ended up being the used player by making 29 appearances in all competitions on their debut season in the top flight.

The 33-year-old equaled a club record previously held by goalkeeper Ishawu Yahaya during the 2014/2015 GN Bank Division One League.

He scored two league goals ( against Sekondi Hasaacas and New Edubiase United) and in the FA Cup preliminary round defeat to Okwawu United.

Gawu is a Ghana Premier League legend after starring for King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC before leaving for Israel.

