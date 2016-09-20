Veteran striker Eric Gawu was Dreams FC's most used player last season
Dreams FC's oldest player Eric Gawu ended up being the used player by making 29 appearances in all competitions on their debut season in the top flight.
The 33-year-old equaled a club record previously held by goalkeeper Ishawu Yahaya during the 2014/2015 GN Bank Division One League.
He scored two league goals ( against Sekondi Hasaacas and New Edubiase United) and in the FA Cup preliminary round defeat to Okwawu United.
Gawu is a Ghana Premier League legend after starring for King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC before leaving for Israel.
