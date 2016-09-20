Controversial football administrator Takyi Arhin hails Techiman City relegation



Controversial football figure Takyi Arhin has hailed the relegation of Techiman City.

The firebrand says City deserve to go down because they lacked leadership.

'I am not surprised they have been relegated because I said it before the end of the season,' he said

'With no doubt, Techiman City stared on very good note because they were able to get all their three points in their home matches but playing away was a bit difficult for them and at a point in time I saw they were swollen headed as well.

'I should have supported the team but the problem was that the person leading the team has no good intensions and he is not ready to listen to any divergent views meanwhile they came from the back door to play the league and it affected their preparations as well so seeing them relegated, I am not surprised.

