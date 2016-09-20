English Premier league: Middlesbrough Supporters Union formed in Ghana

Head of Academy Recruitment at Middlesbrough, Thiago Cruz Reggiani as part of his plans to sign partnership agreements in Ghana with clubs has also managed to organise a group of Ghanaians to form the first Boro Supporters group in the country.

Reggia, who is the head of Academy Recruitment of Middlesbrough has been in the country for a couple of days to sign partnership deals with clubs administrators and also hold discussions.

And as part of increasing their popularity on the African continent, the Premier League club's representative has organised a group of Ghanaians to form the first Middlesbrough Supporters' Union in Ghana.

Thiago Cruz Reggiani went to his twitter handle to confirm the formation of the supporters union in Ghana.

"Amazing to witness the birth of Middlesbrough Supporters Union in Ghana!! #homeofhope #newlifeghana #accra #ghana #boroinafrica #utb"

Middlesbrough are currently playing in the English Premier league.

