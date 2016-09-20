Veteran Ghanaian striker Derek Asamoah training with former club Carlisle United

Carlisle United manager Keith Curle has not ruled out the possibility of re-signing striker Derek Asamoah.

The veteran Ghanaian striker is back training with the side despite being released in the summer.

But the 35-year-old must prove his fitness before he will be considered for a permanent deal.

Curle said: 'He [Asamoah] is trying to get fit and we've given him the opportunity.

'I spoke to him on Friday after training, and he knows he needs to get fit - if not for here, then potentially for him furthering his career elsewhere.'

