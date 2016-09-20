Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 20 September 2016

Liberty Professionals sack entire technical team

Liberty Professionals have disbanded the entire technical team headed by George Lamptey just three days after the club's miraculous survival in the Ghana Premier League. 

The Scientific Soccer Lads needed a last day 3-1 win over Bechem United at home to survive eviction.

Lamptey and his assistant Felix Afriyie have paid the fine for their stuttering campaign.

"We have indeed dissolved the entire technical team of the club," a director of the club George Afriyie told footballghana.com

"We took the decision in the interest of the club and we will communicate further developments to the public later."

