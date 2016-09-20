Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 18:55 CET

Bernard Morrison credits compatriots Edwin Gyimah for helping to settle well at Orlando Pirates


Orlando Pirates new recruit Bernard Morrison says he has settled in well at the club thanks to the help of countryman Edwin Gyimah.

Morrison joined Buccaneers few months ago after exceling heavily at Congolese giants AS Vita Club.

And he has credited his compatriot for helping him to settle in quickly.

"Yes, he (Gyimah) is helping me and I'm happy to have someone like Edwin with me," he is quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"In fact, he was my senior when I was playing for the U17s in Ghana and now we have become closer than before."

He added: "They are really wonderful people! You know, when a player joins a new team, you are always told to be careful of this and that, but these guys have shown me there is nothing I have to be careful about," he added.

"They all have good hearts. They support each other and always give me words of encouragement."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Learn to dance in the storm so when life hands you a stormy weather, you just glide through it
By: Ikechukwu Izuakor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img