Sports News | 20 September 2016 18:55 CET

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh named fastest player in the German Bundesliga 11


Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been identified as the fastest player in the German Bundesligaa 11.

The 23-year-old has hit a remarkable vein of form since joining Eintracht Braunschweig.

The right-back has been at the centre of an enthralling campaign so far for the side.

The Ghana international  provides good delivery from the flank and shows good composure on the ball.

He is a solid, well-balanced right-back and combines that with an attacking forays and strong defensive qualities.

Eintracht Braunschweig are top of the table after amassing maximum points from their opening five games.

Ofosu-Ayeh is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon next January.

Sports News

By: Adwoa Ayamba
