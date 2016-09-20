Middlesbrough academy recruitment boss Thiago Cruz holds talks with Liberty president Felix Ansong



Middlesbrough Head of Academy Recruitment Thiago Cruz Reggiani held talks with Liberty Professionals president Felix Ansong, as the English club continues its quest to expand business operations in Ghana.

The English Premier League side are seeking potential partnershipd deals with prospective Ghanaian clubs in areas of recruitment, coaching and business expertise.

Boro are also seeking to offer practical support and advice in youth coaching, player development, fitness and football business strategy to any prospective Ghanaian club.

Cruz has held discussions with Medeama president Moses Armah and Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi since arriving in the country last week.

Middlesbrough are seeking to unearth the best talents in Ghana and Africa as they hope to expand their brand on the continent.

The English side gained qualification to the Premier League this season but their next phase of transformation could be even more startling as it seeks to climb the game's international network frame of teams from Ghana and Africa.

Boro had on their roaster Ghana winger Albert Adomah for over two seasons until he recently left to join Aston Villa.

