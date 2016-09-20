Daniel Amartey delighted with Leicester City's Champions League experience



Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is excited to be playing Champions League football with Leicester City.

Amartey, 21, impressed on his European debut for the Foxes as they posted a commanding 3-0 win over Club Brugge last week.

And the Ghanain youngster says he's delighted to be part of the club's UEFA Champions League campaign.

'I'm very happy to be at Leicester City and in the Champions League,' Amartey told LCFC TV HD.

'I'm young and I have a lot of games to keep working and doing better.

'Leicester City is a very good club and when I first came here I was so shy because my English was not so good, but the players helped me a lot.

'We are together. If I need anything, I tell them and they help me. I am very happy.

'I enjoy football. Playing with Danny Drinkwater is great. He's a good player and I saw him play so well last season.

'Now that I've been playing with him I'm happy and I'm learning so much from him.'

Amartey joined Leicester in January, making five league appearances as the Foxes won the English topflight last season.

The former FC Copenhagen versatile man is expected to feature for the side in their League Cup match against Chelsea on Tuesday.

