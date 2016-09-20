Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 16:40 CET

Kwadwo Asamoah suffers racial abuse during Juventus' derby defeat to Inter Milan

Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah suffered racial abuse during Juventus' 2-1 derby defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday, it has been reported.

The Ghanaian suffered racial abuse from a section of Milan's hardcore fans known for their fascist leanings.

The 27-year-old was booed anytime he touched the ball with the Italian federation expected to come down heavy on the club.

Asamoah played full throttle as the champions suffered their first defeat of the season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

I DON'T KNOW THAT YOU KNOW WHAT I THINK^YOU DID'NT KNOW I NEVER KNEW,U KNEW SOMETHING WHICH I THOUGHT YOU NEVER KNEW
By: asobaakosua,, ejisu-
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img