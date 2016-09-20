Kwadwo Asamoah suffers racial abuse during Juventus' derby defeat to Inter Milan

Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah suffered racial abuse during Juventus' 2-1 derby defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday, it has been reported.

The Ghanaian suffered racial abuse from a section of Milan's hardcore fans known for their fascist leanings.

The 27-year-old was booed anytime he touched the ball with the Italian federation expected to come down heavy on the club.

Asamoah played full throttle as the champions suffered their first defeat of the season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

