Sports News | 20 September 2016 16:40 CET

Bersant Celina reveals Man City teammate Yaw Yeboah has helped him to settle at FC Twente


FC Twente midfielder Bersant Celina has revealed his Manchester City teammate Yaw Yeboah has helped him to settle at the club.

The 20-year-old was on target for Twente in their 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag.

The youngster, currently on loan from English giants Manchester City had no difficulties settling in after reuniting with his teammates Yaw Yeboah and Enes Å°nal

"It was great to play ninety minutes and score. Last week I also scored, but then we lost that went.

"I had some cramps, but I noticed that I'm fitter every day."

"There were Yaw Yeboah and Enes Å°nal - two City players who came to FC Twente.

"I spoke with them and they were very positive. Of course it is ultimately my own choice, but it makes it easier."

