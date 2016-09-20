Breaking news: Liberty Professionals dissolve technical team

Liberty Professionals have dissolved their entire technical team headed by George Lamptey, after beating relegation on the final day of the season.

At a technical meeting on Tuesday between the coaching staff and management team, the owner of Liberty Professionals congratulated the playing body for surviving in the league and also commended Latif Blessing for winning the top scorer's award for the season before he broke the news to dissolve the club's technical team.

The coaching staff is headed by George Lamptey, a former Black Stars player and assisted by Felix Aboagye also an ex-Ghana international.

Liberty Professionals placed 13th on the league log, which is their worst finish in the Ghana Premier League.

Although the team struggled throughout the season, Latif Blessing's 17 goals that won the top scorer's award was their big consolation.

The Scientific Soccer lads made their maiden appearance in the Ghanaian top-flight league in the 1999 season.

