Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi can't wait to see Albert Adomah in action against Newcastle United

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi is looking forward to seeing Albert Adomah in action for the side ahead of their big clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 28-year-old made a cameo appearance for Villa in their 0-0 stalemate at Ipswich Town last weekend.

The Ghana international is expected to make his first start for the side after recovering from an injury.

And left-back Jordan Amavi is keen to seeing him at Villa Park.

'It was good to see Albert come on,' said Jordan Amavi after the clash at Portman Road.

'We work with him every day in training.

'He's a very good player - quick, sharp, and skilful.

'He's going to help us win games in the future.

'There's now a week until next game so he will have extra time on training field to be ready.'

