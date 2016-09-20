Ashgold, kotoko played match of convenience - Samuel Kyere

Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Kyere has made bold allegation about his side’s penultimate Ghana Premier League game against Ashanti Gold.

The Miners crawled back from 2-1 down record a 5-3 victory over their rivals in the Adansi derby.

Samuel Kyere, who was not part of the team that made the trip to Obuasi, hints his side played a match of convenience as Ashgold needed the points badly as they were lurking around the relegation zone.

“It is unbelievable for a team like Kotoko to take a two-goal lead and sit back and lose 5-3 at the end of the game,” he said

“After the first half the Coach spoke to the captain and after that the game changed.

“For me I suspect something fishy because everything changed after the first half. And even, the Coach decided to bench some players.

Before the game, deputy operations manager of Kotoko Ali Maradona came out to say that his outfit will play it soft for their regional neighbours to collect maximum points and confirm their premiership status.

“Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold play for the Ashanti Region, if we are to beat AshantiGold for them to be relegated, and then that will not happen, we won’t beat AshantiGold come Wednesday, September 14.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah