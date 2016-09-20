World Title: Carl Lokko shirks responsibility for Richard Commey's loss

From the Prison's Canteen in Accra in 2011 where he announced his talent, to York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom and The D Hotel & Casino, Las Vargas, where he sold his natural gift to the world, Richard Commey's five-year career in boxing has blistered with aplomb.

Baba Nsor, his first casualty of many was knocked out in the fifth round at the Prison's Canteen in February 2011, and the vibrant Commey has never lost the opportunity of parading his opponents on the floor to the admiration of the world. Through this journey, he was and is ably supported by his trainer, Carl Lokko, whose perspicacity and sagacity in the field kept him in a position to gain global recognition.

And that recognition finally arrived. He was named to give world title a shot. Rances Barthelemy, who retained his version of the lightweight world title, vacated the belt in order to move up in weight, and the IBF ordered mandatory challenger Richard Commey to face Robert Easter Jnr., who was the next leading available contender, for the vacant belt.

He embraced it, terming it as 'one in a life time opportunity', and promised to give his all and end Ghana's six years wait for a world belt. READ MORE: Richard Commey arrives home after IBF title loss

However, he was outpointed. He gave his might, but judges thought otherwise. His last outing in the bout a week ago, was not one he or any Ghanaian was proud of, and the natural phenomena -- blaming coaches for a defeat arose.

But Carl Lokko is adamant he was never at faut. He believes he gave his all to merit a win, but, it was never meant to be.

"I don't think Richard Commey lost the bout from his corner, I don't think so. I always admit when I am at fault because we have to learn all the time, but in this case, I wasn't at fault. There are things we must work on to get better; we learn every day to get better, but he didn't lose from his corner," Carl Lokko said in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh .

He added: "I did everything a trainer should do and we all saw what happened. He fought very well from first round to the eleventh, and he got a punch in the 12th round which he did same to Robert Easter Jnr, so what can a coach do about that punch. This is like you blaming the coach because your player missed a penalty. That's ridiculous! There was nothing I could do about that punch.

"My duty is to make sure my boxer is very fit and in a very good condition for any fight. Boxing is very tough and a trainer must make sure his boxer is very fit. During a fight, the boxer is left alone in the ring and anything can happen." He said.

Every discipline has got its nitty gritties and people within the game with deep knowledge offer their insight into it.

And, Australia-based Ghanaian matchmaker and promoter, Nii Korley Collision offered his opinion in last Friday's bout. According to him, Richard Commey lost the bout from his corner. He reckon Richard Commey is not an amateur boxer anymore, thus, Carl Lokko require assistance to ensure he wins a world title.

Carl Lokko says he respect his opinion, but added that Nii Korley Collision has no knowledge in what goes into boxing preparation. READ ALSO: Manny Pacquiao eyes Floyd Mayweather rematch

"Not everyones will parade himself as a matchmaker or promoter, unless you have the knowledge and the experience in boxing. People who have experience in boxing, is given attention when he say something about boxing.

"I respect the opinion of others and accept criticisms from of all walks of life and it is not an exception in my field because that is the only way we can go higher and achieve our objectives.

"Our preparation towards this bout was displayed in the ring. Nii (Korley Collision) is not matchmaker or promoter as he claims to be. He has no knowledge in what he is talking about. I know there are world class boxing coaches out there, but Nii is not one them. We need people who are astute in boxing to make an impact in boxing.

"We need match makes and promoters who can help Ghana boxing not those who used it as an opportunity to travel outside the country and never came back and are not ready to comeback. If he has knowledge in boxing he wouldn't say Richard is big boxer now so I need assistance or Richard fought well but I didn't help him well in the last round that's why he lost.

"Who trained him to become the big boxer?" he quizzed.

Carl Lokko also revealed that renowned boxing coaches and boxers were astonished at the performance of Richard Commey against Robert Easter Jnr at the Santender Arena.

