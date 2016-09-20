Ghana Premier League: Latif Blessing yet to decide future at Liberty

Liberty Professional wonder kid Latif Blessing has stated that he is yet to take a decision over his future at the Dansoman based side.

Blessing won the 2016 Ghana Premier League golden boot with 17 goals after beating close contender Yaya Moahmmed who scored 15 goals. He thus becomes the first player from Liberty Professionals to win the top scorer award.

After that brilliant outing in the just ended league, a host of local and foreign clubs have targeted the signature of the 19 year-old speedster. READ MORE: Match after match account of Latif Blessing's 17 goals

But the new king of goals in the Ghana Premier League says he is yet to make a decision regarding his future at the club.

'The season just ended last Sunday. It is too early to talk about my next move,' Blessing told Hot FM.

'I have to sit down with my management for them to decide what will be best for me .I have to take some time to decide on my future at Liberty,' he added.'

Blessing joined Liberty Professionals three-seasons ago from lower-tier side Blessing FC.

