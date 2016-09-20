Kenichi Yatsuhashi shocked Hearts of Oak missed out on Ghana Premier League title

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi is struggling to understand how the Phobians failed to win this season's Ghana Premier League.

The Japanese trainer guided the club to second place and one point behind leaders Wa All Stars after the first round of the season before parting ways with the club.

He was replaced by Portuguese Sergio Traguil who failed to maintain the momentum.

Traguil got yanked with three matches to the end of the season and assistant coach Yaw Preko took charge and guided them to third place.

"I am disappointed that Hearts failed to win the league title, especially knowing how the players put in a lot of efforts during the time I was there,' Kenichi told Goal.com

"It has been a long time they won the title and I think this was the closest the club came because we were only one point behind Wa All Stars who won the title after the first round."

He added: "Honestly, I am shocked but can't tell what went wrong after my departure. It is up to the club's top hierarchy because I wasn't there. Moreover, the league matches are not available to watch outside Africa, so I could not see anything on the field of play that may have accounted to this after I left Ghana."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com