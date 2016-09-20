Kotoko defender Samuel Kyere alleges AshantiGold defeat was a fixed match

Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Kyere has made a shocking revelation that the club's penultimate league match against AshantiGold was fixed.

The match ended in a tennis score line, 5-3 in favour of AshantiGold who failed to defend the title they won last term.

The result helped AshantiGold to survive relegation.

Although Kyere was not part of the Kotoko team which traveled to Obuasi, but the right back insists the match was no played in he spirit of fair play.

"It is unbelievable for a team like Kotoko to take a two-goal lead and sit back and lose 5-3 at the end of the game," he said.

"After the first half the Coach spoke to the captain and after that the game changed.

"For me, I suspect something fishy because everything changed after the first half. And even, the Coach decided to bench some players."

