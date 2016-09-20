Ghana Football Association: FIFA/GFA organises training course for U-15 coaches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is organizing a 5-day coaching clinic for coaches who will manage teams for the upcoming National U-15 football competition.

The course which is being conducted by FIFA Coaching Instructor Stephen Constantine, began September 17 and will end on Thursday September 22.

The National U-15 tournament is expected to kick start across the country soon and the GFA is training coaches with the support of FIFA to develop and transform the coaches into specialist tutors who will nurture the nation's next generation of players.

Participants from across the regions are currently in Prampram and are undergoing various coaching drills on how to handle the young talents.

The GFA is expected to announce a date for the start of the U-15 competition soon.

Culled from Ghanafa.org.



