Ghana Premier League: Numbers behind Wa All Stars' historic feat

Pulse Sports writer Daniel David Quartey has put together numbers with regards to the newly crowned Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars since they got promoted into the domestic top-flight championship.

Wa All Stars was founded in 2006 and they qualified to the Ghana Premier League the following season (2007/2008).

In their debut Premier League game, the Wa giants travelled to Berekum Golden City Park and played out a pulsating goalless draw game.

Winning the league wasn't the target of the club owned by the Ghana FA President Kwasi Nyantakyi as their aim in every season is to maintain their top-flight spot or finished among the top-four clubs.

But Wa All Stars in their ninth season in the league replicated England's Leicester City feat by winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the club's history. A season the connoisseurs of the game never tipped Wa All Stars to be champions.

But they took full advantage of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold's inconsistent form in the league to top the table with 53 points after 30 games. READ MORE: Match after match account of Latif Blessing's 17 goals Below are Wa All Stars' numbers in their nine years in the Ghana Premier League

Wa All Stars in their nine years in the Ghana Premier League played 270 matches.

They won 103 games, drew 71 games and lost 96.

Total goals scored was 256.

Total goals conceded was 231.

Total points accumulated by Wa All Stars in their nine years stints was 380 points. READ ALSO: Kwesi Donsu the freekick master Below is the breakdown of Wa All Stars' home and away games

They played 135 home games, recording 79 wins, drawing 38 and losing 18. Out of the 135 games, they scored 156 goals and conceded 60 goals. Points accumulated in their home games were 275 points.

In Wa All Stars away games, they played 135 matches. Winning 24, Drawing 33 and Losing 78. They scored 100 goals and conceded 171. Points accumulated in their away games was 105 points.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh