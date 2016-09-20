Mustapha Essuman: Veteran midfielder plays all 30 league matches for Hearts

Hearts of Oak's veteran midfielder Mustapha Essuman was ironically the club's most capped player by playing in each Premier League match.

Essuman played in all 30 league matches as the Phobians ended the season in third place.

He missed only two matches (FA Cup) in all competitions this season.

With age not on his side, there were fears the midfield general will suffer burn out but he kept on delivering.

Essuman scored one goal and that was against Bechem United in the first round at home.

