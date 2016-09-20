Referees appointment chief assures clubs of better officiating next season

The referees appointment committee chairman Eddy Doku has assured teams in the Ghana Premier League of better officiating in the next campaign.

Clubs were not enthused with officiating in the just ended season with some coaches blaming it for their failure to land the title or finish in a respectable position on the league log.

Interim Asante Kotoko blamed poor officiating for his side’s topsy-turvy campaign ; “Maybe it because we had poor officiating in the second round, because when we go for away games, the way the home teams get the upper hand in officiating is not the same for us when we play at home so it one of the factors,”

But Mr. Doku reckons referees did very well compared to previous seasons, adding that the performance will be better in the 2016/17 campaign.

"I have been asked many times to rate the performance of the referees but in my opinion, they have done very well," He told Asempa FM

“During matches, they have mandates to take care off. The referees have to make sure they will officiates the match for 90 minutes but there will always be some mistakes but some are pardonable but supporters will not allow that to go.’’

“I don’t agree with people saying the referees must make the match or the league attractive. It is the duty of the clubs to package themselves very well but as I have said there are mistakes and mistakes is part of the game. I am not saying we should follow what is bad but rather let cover that and portray what is good for the game.

‘’I can promise the clubs there will be a better officiating next season than what we witnessed this season.’’ He added.

Quizzed if the allowance given to the referees is enough, he said, “I am not happy with the allowances given to the referees. I know we don’t have money to pay them because there was no sponsorship but if the club administrators and club chairmen will do things properly, there will be enough sponsorship for the league but the truth is am not satisfied with the allowances given to the referees.

