Ghana Premier League: Inusah Musah eyes Black Stars call-up

Inusah Musah is eyeing an invitation to the Black Stars, after excelling in the Ghana Premier League.

Musah was sidelined in the first half of the Ghana Premier League by injury, but became a pillar in defence for the Phobians and featured consistently for the Accra giants.

Most soccer connoisseurs rated him as the best defender in the Ghanaian top-flight league in the second half.

Inusah Musah believes his performance for the season merits a call-up into the Black Stars.

'By the grace of God things have gone well for me this season. I was injured but came back in the second round, and I am pleased with my performance,' he told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

'Earning a call-up to the National team will be one of y biggest achievement. I will be very happy if I get that opportunity. '

'It's the dream of every footballer to play for his country, and I am definitely part so let's wait and see.'

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh