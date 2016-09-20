Hasaacas forward Samuel Afful admits they paid dearly for poor preparation ahead of the season

Hasaacas forward Samuel Afful has admitted they got relegated because they failed to plan very well for the Premier League season.

The Sekondi-based team struggled all season and fell through the door to Division One at the end of the campaign despite beating Wa All Stars 3-0 on final day at the Essipong Stadium.

''Before starting the league, we did not prepare at all. That is why we found it difficult in the season,'

'To be sincere, we do not deserve to be relegated but it has happened,' Afful said to Supersport after the match against Wa All Stars. '

