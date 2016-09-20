Ghana Premier League: Middlesbrough to sign partnership deal with Medeama

Thiago Cruz Reggiani, a representative of Middlesbrough, had a discussion with Medeama Sporting Club on Sunday at Tarkwa.

Reggiani was at the T and A Park when Medeama settled for a 3-3 draw against Ashanti Gold on Sunday and held talks with Moses Armah Parker.

The Head of Academy Recruitment at Middlesbrough, after the discussions with the Mauve and Yellow outfit, took to his twitter handle to write, 'Great discussions in Tarkwa with Moses Armah, owner of Medeama SC from Ghana #medeamasc #ghana #networking.'

Thiago Cruz Reggiani proceeded to Accra on Monday and held a similar discussion with Kwesi Nyantakyi president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He is expected to fly back to England tonight.

Black Stars winger, Albert Adomah until recently was playing for Middlesbrough but joined Aston Villa in the Championship, despite helping the former secure qualification to the Premier League.

