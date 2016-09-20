Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 12:10 CET

Asante Kotoko head coach Michael Osei denies sabotaging defender Samuel kyere

Asante Kotoko head coach Michael Osei has denied having ill feelings towards Samuel Kyere.

The defender in an earlier interview claimed the coach disliked him because of his strong relationship with former coach David Duncan.

But Michael Osei claims he is surprised because he has nothing against the defender.

'I don't hate him. If I hated him, he wouldn't have played a single game under me. He erred and as a coach I had to punish him but I hold nothing against him,' Osei told Asempa FM

"I am really surprised but may be its all part of the job we are doing at the moment."

Michael Osei led Asante Kotoko to finish 5th in the Ghana Premier League this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

God teaches us lyrics and angels brings melodies to it.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img