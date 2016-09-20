Ron Atkinson: Former Manchester United boss hits out at Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United coach, Ron Atkinson has hit out at Jose Mourinho that his siege mentality tactics won't work at Ol Trafford.

The former Chelsea and Chelsea boss criticised the referee and his players, most notably Luke Shaw following Manchester United 3-1 defeat against Warford last week Sunday.

Ron Atkinson believes Mourinho will adopt the same leadership style during his reign at clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid, but that won't work at Manchester United.

At the launch of his autobiography, two-time FA Cup winner Atkinson said, via The Mirror, "I have never been a huge fan of this siege mentality he (Mourinho) brings to his clubs. There's nothing wrong with being fiercely protective of your players, but that doesn't mean you have to antagonise everybody else.

"As I say in the book, I don't think that approach would work at Manchester United because it can lead to the club becoming claustrophobic. It is a global brand, and you cannot run it as your personal fiefdom."

He continued, "United is an ­expansive club, it's a club of the people. Telling everyone that 'It's us against the world' doesn't really wash, because United have lots of friends - they probably have more fans on the planet than anyone else.

'Jose has an engaging personality and it would be a shame if he got sidetracked by siege mentality and taking on the world.'

