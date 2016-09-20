Black Maidens to leave for Jordan tonight for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Ghana's Under-17 female team are expected to leave Accra for Jordan on Tuesday ahead of the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

A contingent of 18 players, the technical team and management committee members will depart Accra on Tuesday evening on board an Emirates flight.

The Black Maidens will face Japan in the opening Group D match at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Al Zarqa on October 1 before taking on USA and Paraguay in subsequent group matches in Amman and Irbid.

Head coach Evans Adotey prepared his side at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram and in Cape Coast.

The Black Maidens were quarterfinalists at the last edition of the competition.

Ghana are the only African side to have reached the semi-finals of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals after winning bronze in Azerbaijan 2013.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com