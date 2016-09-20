Agyemang Badu honoured with Ghanaian top scorer award in Serie A

Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu says he is honoured after receiving an award from Favanz Sportz Consult as the Ghanaian top scorer in the Italian Serie A.

The Udinese star emerged the top scorer with four goals in the Serie A last season and also guided the sinking ship of the Little Zebras to escape relegation.

His close competitors, Afriyie Acquah and Godfred Donsah all scored twice making him the only Ghanaian with more than three goals to win the award.

Speaking at the event, Badu thanked the organisers for the honour done him and pledged to do more this season.

"For my own people to give me such an enviable award means I really did well last season.

"It is an honour done me and I hope to be better this time around as we are just four matches into the league," Badu told reporters after receiving the award.

Badu played 33 matches in the Serie A alone for Udinese registering four goals.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

