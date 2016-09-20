Agyemang Badu: Udinese can be dangerous this season

Udinese star Agyemang Badu has signalled a warning shot to Serie A clubs saying his side will be dangerous this season.

The Little Zebras escaped relegation last season with a little luck but the Ghana midfield super star insists his side will shock other teams in the league this season.

"We did not play well last season and we missed our usual place on the league log. But with the great coach we have, the management and the additions made in the playing body, we can cause havoc this season."

"We are determined to improve on our performance last season and all clubs must watch us this season," Badu told reporters after receiving an award as the Ghanaian top scorer in the Serie A by Favanz Sports Consult.

Udinese have had a better start to the season with two wins and two loses in their four matches played so far in the league.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

