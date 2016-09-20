Liberty Youth Escapes The Wrath Of Dansoman Celtic

Liberty Youth came back from two goals down to pull parity with Dansoman Celtic on matchday 2 of the 2015/2016 Accra West District, Division 3 League at the Sahara Railway Park, on Saturday, September 17.

The home side [Dansoman Celtic] adopted a more direct approach to the game and took a deserving lead through captain, Marvin Adu Aborosso’s penalty kick in the 23rd minute of the game.

Alphaeus Allotey Pappoe turned beautifully in the center arc and found striker, Lesley Bannerman on the left whose cross into the eighteen yard box was handled by Liberty Youth’s central defender forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Marvin Adu elected himself to take the kick and sent the Liberty Youth goalkeeper in the wrong direction.

Dansoman Celtic increased their lead in the 51st minute when Isaac Nunoo dunked in a world class goal from 29-yard out which called for an instant applauds from both the home and away supporters.

With two goals in the basket, Dansoman Celtic switched to defensive play, allowing Liberty Youth to push more men forward causing a lot of havoc to the home side but goalkeeper Emmanuel Bassaw pulled two magnificent saves to keep his on top.

However, Ezekiel Tetteh’s two late goals from the spot saved the day for Liberty Youth having come from 0-2 down to leave the final scores at 2-2.

Starting line-up [Dansoman Celtic]: Emmanuel Bassaw, Isaac Opare, Kojo Kpadonu, Theophilus Tetteh, Joseph Afful, Marvin Adu Aborosso, Alphaeus Allotey Pappoe, Isaac Nunoo, Alhassan Abubakar, Charles Atsu Alberto, Lesley Bannerman.

