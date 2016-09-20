Aspire Football Changed My Life: Tina Amponsah

Tina Amponsah, a lady with three kids has disclosed that Aspire Football Dreams changed her life as a sports enthusiast and practitioner.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, Tina who started sports as a footballer and was striker for Kotobabi Powerlines FC and at the same time was running as an athlete for the Ayawaso District said sports can do many things if one dedicates him or herself to it.

The Eastern Regional Representative of Aspire Football Dreams and the Akwatia Coordinator stressed that the saying that “sports is life” is true, because she has experienced success through sports after not being able to realise her dream as a player and runner.

She now feels satisfied coaching young footballers and teaching them some of the basic rudiments of life.

Tina Amponsah said by her hard work through education, she is now a Catering teacher at Kade LA and teaches forms one to three, with her Degree in Hospitality and Catering.

She noted that working as a football coach and cooking is interesting because the players will come to her always as there is food all the time, and she enjoys scouting for footballers in the villages.

Most of her boys excel and attend the final selection in Accra and she was most excited when one of her boys was picked for the grand final in Doha, Qatar. In 2011, Asare Jones now 17 years made her proud.

That afforded her the opportunity to visit the world most spectacular sports facility in Doha and she says it was a turning point in her life.

As one of the longest serving Aspire Football Coordinators, she is very proud of the football venture started by Captain (rtd) Andy Sam ten years ago and she is very grateful to the founder of the Barbarossa Foundation.

“Capt. Sam has done a great thing in my life and that of others. Many lives have changed through Aspire Football Dreams. I pray for Aspire and hope for the best for Aspire coaches and the leadership.” She said.

She advised parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards to do sports because sports is an opportunity to change your life from good to better or best.

She also thanked her husband, Mr. Anthony Amponsah for supporting her to care for the budding talents scouted in the villages. Her hobbies are sports, music (singing), with Tuo Zafi as her best dish.

On the tenth anniversary of Aspire Football Dreams in Ghana, she wishes the organization well and urges the coordinators to ensure that the dreams and aspirations of their players are realized.

Auntie Tina, as she is known in the Aspire Football camp, commended international coordinators and coaches Esa Peltola, Xavi Connas, Shaun Ohannesson and Steven Othoro for their contribution at last year’s selection of players held at the El Wak Stadium.

This year, for the tenth anniversary, the programme would be held at the Tema Sports Stadium and she is sure it would be another experience.





