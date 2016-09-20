Goal King Latif Attah Blessing Targets MVP

Liberty Professional Latif Attah Blessing who emerged the top goals scorer in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League with 17 goals has set his eyes on the Most Valuable Player of the competition.

Speaking to the media, Blessing said he believes he is the right choice because he was able to win the Best Player of the match 12 times out of the 30 games.

According to the young rising star he was motivated to let his club Liberty not to be relegated as they had a terrible season with financial problems until Asamoah Gyan came to bail them before the final league game.

Latif Blessing stressed that he did his best with the support of his team mates in the keenly contested league.

He confirmed enjoying the challenge from experienced Yahya Mahammed of Aduana who led the Goal King Race for a long time till the final matches.

Blessing, a member of the local Black Stars hinted that he will never look back if he is invite by Avram Grant to feature for the senior national football team, however he is not in a rush because playing for the Black Stars is about time and when his time is due, he will certainly play his part.

He thanked the supporters of Liberty Professionals for guiding him to make history and praised the efforts of George Afriyie, Felix Ansong, the CEO of Joy Dadi, Felix Aboagye and George Lamptey.

On his next move, he said the officials of Liberty have to decide as he is ripe for real professional football in Europe.