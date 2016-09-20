PyeongChang 2018 Shows Commendable Commitment To ‘Sustainability’

PyeongChang 2018 has become the first Winter Olympic Games to be awarded the Event Sustainability Management System certification (ISO 20121) for going green.

Precisely the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG) has thus far showed commendable effort by integrating sustainability measures into the games preparation process and other key areas such as transportation, volunteer recruitment and training, food and beverages, waste disposal etc.

This is in consonance with the global call by the United Nations (UN) for mega sporting events to embrace sustainability (go green). As a result, (POCOG) was commended and awarded the (ISO 20121) certification by Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) at the (POCOG) headquarters on September 19.

During the presentation of the award, (POCOG) President, Hee-Beom Lee said: “From the bidding stage of the Games, the Organizing Committee was faced with sustainability-related concerns. Nonetheless, with this sustainability management system, we are confident to leave a lasting legacy by applying sustainable practices.”

The Event Management Sustainability System (ISO 20121) is a management system standard designed to help organizations improve sustainability throughout the entire event management cycle. The certificate remains valid subject to satisfactory surveillance audits in eleven (11) functional areas: Sustainability (SUS), Accessibility (ACS), People Management (PEM), Food &Beverage (FNB), Cleaning & Waste (CNW), Procurement (PRC), Paralympic Games Integration (PGI), Transport (TRA), Olympic Torch Relay (OTR), Legacy (LGY) and Security (SEC).

For emphasis, PyeongChang 2018 is the first “Winter” Olympic Games but the third “Olympic Games” to be awarded (ISO 20121) certification after London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Sustainability (Sustainable development): is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

