2018 World Cup: Tamale to host Ghana vs Uganda qualifier

When Ghana begins the road to the 2018 World Cup next month, Tamale will be the venue of the first qualifier.

The Black Stars play Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium as Group E hostilities begin. The two nations are in the same group with Egypt and Congo as well.

For Ghana, a berth in Russia will be the fourth consecutive time of making it to the global event.

The match against the Cranes of Uganda is slated for Friday, October 7 after which Ghana travels to Egypt for the second game in November.

Congo will visit Ghana for the third qualifier in September 2017 before the Black Stars embark on two away matches against Congo and the Uganda in September and November 2017 respectively.

GHANA'S GROUP MATES: WHAT TO KNOW

Egypt

Nickname: The Pharaohs

Previous World Cup appearances: 2 (First in 1934)

Best World Cup performance: Best result group stage

Current FIFA World Ranking: 46th

Coach: Héctor Cúper

Undoubtedly one of the biggest teams on the continent and the only team alongside Ghana in the group E with world cup experience. The Pharaohs will provide a stern test for the Stars again. They missed out on qualification for the mundial in the last edition following a 7-3 aggregate defeat against Black Stars. They have immense pedigree of being seven time champions of Africa cup of nations and can call on some of the continent’s most talented players.

Uganda

Nickname: The Cranes

Previous World cup appearances: Never qualified

Best World Cup performance: Never qualified

Current FIFA World Ranking: 79th

Coach: Milutin SredojeviÄ‡

The Cranes were surprise winners against the Black Stars in the last qualifiers - Africa cup of nations - both sides clashed in after a 1-1 draw in Kumasi. Uganda have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and will need a drastic and remarkable improvement to break their duck for 2018. Uganda reached this stage after eliminating 2006 reps Togo 4-0 on aggregate in the second round of qualifiers.

Congo

Nickname: Diables Rouges (Red Devils)

Previous World Cup appearances: Never qualified

Best World Cup performance: Never qualified

Current FIFA World Ranking: 60th

Coach: Pierre Lechantre

Just like Uganda, the Congo have not had the chance to represent the continent at the world's biggest football stage but with the third highest ranking in the group after Ghana and Egypt. Their national team is generally a blend of locally-based players and campaigners in France’s various leagues. Upstaging Ghana to book a place in Russia is all but impossible.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports