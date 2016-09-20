Techiman City star Baba Mahama is open to Hearts or Kotoko switch

Techiman City star Baba Mahama has revealed he is opened to a switch to either Kotoko or Hearts.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a memorable debut season on the Ghanaian top-flight after excelling with the Brong Ahafo-based side.

Mahama, who featured for City in their final day 4-0 defeat at Berekum Chelsea, reveals he is open to a move either Hearts or Kotoko.

"I'm ready to move to any club if I get any offer. Currently if I receive an offer from clubs such as Hearts or Kotoko I would be ready to move and prove my mettle in those clubs," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

The Sunyani-born has been scouted by some European clubs.

