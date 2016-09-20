U17 AFCON qualifier: Fabin admits wasted chances against Ivory Coast

Paa Kwesi Fabin has admitted that despite winning the first leg of the 2017 AYC qualifier against Ivory Coast, the scoreline could have been better.

Ghana beat Ivory Coast 3-1 on Sunday in the first leg of the 2017 African Youth Champions qualifier played at the Cape Coast stadium with goals coming from Eric Ayiah who scored a brace and Emmanuel Toku. The Young Elephants managed to get a consolation in the second half through Sangare Balla.

“I must admit that though we won, we are not happy with the scoreline because I felt to could have done better looking at the chances we created on the day.”

“One thing that we wanted to avoid was them scoring an away goal but unfortunately we relaxed after the third goal and that allowed them back into the game. However, the team played well and we will go back to the drawing board and work on our finishing as well as defense ahead of the second leg.

"Looking at what happened against Burkina Faso, we will not want to relax in our preparation for the second round as anything is possible.”

The Starlets are looking to a return to the glory days of the early '90s when U-17 football was a pillar of Ghanaian soccer.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports